Chinese mainland reports 3 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:04, June 29, 2022
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which were in Jiangsu Province and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
