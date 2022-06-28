Total of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland hits 3.4 bln

Xinhua) 16:14, June 28, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses so far administered on the Chinese mainland hit 3.4 billion on Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)