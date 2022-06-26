Home>>
76 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:00, June 26, 2022
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 76 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,714 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Malaysia reports 2,512 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths
- COVID-19 cases rise 23 pct in Britain, with London a hotspot
- Chinese mainland reports 18 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 94 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Health experts slam U.S. for inadequacies, inequities of COVID-19 response: NYT
- Macao's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, indoor entertainment venues closed
- Beijing reports 2 new local COVID-19 infections
- Chinese mainland reports 13 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 93 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 infections
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.