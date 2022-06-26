76 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:00, June 26, 2022

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 76 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,714 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

