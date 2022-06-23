93 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:25, June 23, 2022

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,454 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

