COVID-19 disproportionately hurts U.S. renters of color: report

Xinhua) 08:50, June 22, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic hit millions of American renters hard, especially people of color, individuals living with children and those living in the South, according to a new report from the U.S. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Rent reached an all-time high in recent months in large part due to the pandemic, which exacerbated existing inequities, said the report.

In September 2020, 55 percent of all adult renters reported a loss of income due to COVID-19. That figure was even higher for Latino and Black renters at 65 percent and 57 percent, respectively, according to the report.

By March this year, the United States was seeing a dip in the overall share of renters who were behind, yet it still remained higher for Black and Latino renters compared to white renters, said the report.

Black renters with children faced the greatest hardship during the pandemic, according to research.

