Chinese mainland reports 9 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:38, June 21, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported nine locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six in Shanghai and three in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 25 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in six provincial-level regions, including 10 in Jilin, six in Liaoning, and three in Shanghai.

Following the recovery of 68 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, there were 809 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

