Shanghai reports 6 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:39, June 21, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

