Long COVID could affect up to 30 pct of COVID-19 patients: U.S. media
NEW YORK, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Long COVID has been found to affect between 10 percent and 30 percent of those who contract COVID-19, regardless of whether they have a mild or serious case, U.S. local media has reported.
Long COVID is the term commonly used to describe symptoms stemming from COVID-19 long after a person no longer tests positive, according a recent report on NJ.com, a local news website for the U.S. state of New Jersey.
"In New Jersey, that would mean that roughly 600,000 of the more than 2 million who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic either have or have had long COVID," the report said.
The reported cited a major study as revealing that even a mild case of COVID-19 can significantly affect the brain.
As of Friday, the United States had reported more than 86 million COVID-19 cases, and over 1.01 million related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
