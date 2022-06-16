Chinese mainland reports 42 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:24, June 16, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 42 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing, 13 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and nine in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 38 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in six provincial-level regions, including 21 in Inner Mongolia, seven in Shanghai, and four in Beijing.

Following the recovery of 65 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 948 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

