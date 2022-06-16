Chinese mainland reports 42 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 42 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing, 13 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and nine in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
A total of 38 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in six provincial-level regions, including 21 in Inner Mongolia, seven in Shanghai, and four in Beijing.
Following the recovery of 65 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 948 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.
Photos
Related Stories
- 65 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports 14 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Beijing reports seven new local COVID-19 infections
- U.S. FDA advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages under 5
- Commentary: China capable of juggling health, wealth amid epidemic
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.