65 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland



Xinhua) 10:45, June 16, 2022

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 65 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,944 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

