47 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:26, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,879 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)