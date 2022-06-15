Home>>
47 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:26, June 15, 2022
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,879 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.