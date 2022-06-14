Beijing investigates bar over COVID-19 cluster

Xinhua) 15:25, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- An investigation team was formed by relevant departments in Beijing to look into a bar in the wake of a cluster outbreak of COVID-19, local authorities said Tuesday.

The Heaven Supermarket Bar, located in Chaoyang District, will be investigated and dealt with according to the law.

From June 9 to 3 p.m. on June 13, the city reported 228 infections in the COVID-19 cluster related to the bar.

To cut off the virus spread as soon as possible, Beijing has carried out a mass inspection of entertainment places such as bars, nightclubs, KTVs, and internet cafes. Underground and other unqualified entertainment venues are being shut down.

