Chinese mainland reports 60 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:39, June 14, 2022

Residents scan QR codes to have their health status registered at the entrance of a residential area in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 60 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Beijing, 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and three in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 67 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in eight provincial-level regions.

On Monday, 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,832 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)