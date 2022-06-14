Chinese mainland reports 60 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Residents scan QR codes to have their health status registered at the entrance of a residential area in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 60 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Beijing, 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and three in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
A total of 67 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in eight provincial-level regions.
On Monday, 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,832 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.
Photos
Related Stories
- 62 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports 42 confirmed, 32 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Beijing reports 45 new local COVID-19 infections
- COVID-19 wave might be start of "new normal" in U.S.: CNBC
- Health officials warn of possible effects on U.S. virus testing supply without more aid: NYT
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.