Home>>
Beijing reports 45 new local COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 09:51, June 14, 2022
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has reported 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases that were locally transmitted from midnight Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday, the municipal health commission told a press conference.
This brings the number of new cases to 2,059 since April 22, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at the press conference.
Of the new cases, 228 were related to a bar in Beijing's Chaoyang District. They were reported from June 9 to 3 p.m. Monday, according to the commission, adding that the bar cluster infection is in the development stage and the risk of virus spreading still exists.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 wave might be start of "new normal" in U.S.: CNBC
- Health officials warn of possible effects on U.S. virus testing supply without more aid: NYT
- U.S. FDA says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine effective in children aged under 5
- U.S. reports about 88,000 weekly child COVID-19 cases
- Chinese vice premier urges solid efforts to contain COVID-19 in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.