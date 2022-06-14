Beijing reports 45 new local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has reported 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases that were locally transmitted from midnight Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday, the municipal health commission told a press conference.

This brings the number of new cases to 2,059 since April 22, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at the press conference.

Of the new cases, 228 were related to a bar in Beijing's Chaoyang District. They were reported from June 9 to 3 p.m. Monday, according to the commission, adding that the bar cluster infection is in the development stage and the risk of virus spreading still exists.

