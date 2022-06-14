Chinese vice premier urges solid efforts to contain COVID-19 in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:56, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday urged solid and meticulous COVID-19 prevention and control work in Beijing in order to contain the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible.

Sun made the remarks during an inspection tour of the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the national capital, where she visited sites hit by the latest wave of infections -- two bars in Chaoyang District.

Sun learned about local efforts in epidemiological investigation and tracing, the identification of individuals faced with potential infection and related restrictions, and the handling of key outbreak sites.

The vice premier also visited the city's headquarters for COVID-19 response, heard a report on coordinated epidemiological investigation efforts, and held a meeting on quickening the implementation of COVID-19 control measures.

Sun stressed adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID approach, focusing on key aspects, and putting in place holistic, science-based and targeted measures in a quick and flexible manner.

The quality and efficiency of work in various areas, including epidemiological investigation and transportation and isolation of cases, must be further enhanced, Sun said.

Noting the complexity of the latest outbreak, Sun urged further city-wide coordination to ensure that control measures are carried out without delay, with priority being given to speed.

COVID-19 control measures should be adjusted in line with the changing epidemic situation and focus on key areas in a solid and meticulous manner, she said.

Nucleic acid testing and isolation measures should be carried out wherever there is a need, Sun said.

She urged strengthened full-process oversight of nucleic acid testing and thorough and meticulous epidemiological investigation and tracing work to figure out transmission lineages and outbreak sites as soon as possible so as to plug loopholes in a timely manner.

Novel coronavirus infection risks should be assessed for each of the sectors that usually see gatherings of people in enclosed sites, among efforts to restore normalcy to work and life in a prudent and safe manner, Sun said.

