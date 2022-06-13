Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:34, June 13, 2022

Residents scan QR codes to have their health status registered at the entrance of a residential area in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 69 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 in Beijing, 27 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and 11 in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 74 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 10 provincial-level regions, including 26 in Shanghai, 22 in Beijing, and 13 in Inner Mongolia.

Following the recovery of 66 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, there were 886 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)