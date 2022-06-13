Home>>
66 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:41, June 13, 2022
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 66 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,770 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.
