66 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:41, June 13, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 66 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,770 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

