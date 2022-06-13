Beijing's Zhongguancun area imposes stricter COVID-19 prevention and control measures

Xinhua) 09:31, June 13, 2022

A staff member checks the body temperature of a driver at the entrance of a community in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. Beijing's Zhongguancun area has imposed stricter COVID-19 prevention and control measures amid a recent outbreak. At the community level, these include stricter visitor information registration, health code tracking, temperature check and verification of negative COVID-19 test results. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

