Beijing reports 29 confirmed, 22 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

June 13, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 29 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

A total of 17 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

