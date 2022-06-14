Beijing reports 42 confirmed, 32 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:04, June 14, 2022

Residents scan QR codes to have their health status registered at the entrance of a residential area in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 42 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

A total of six patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday.

