Beijing reports 42 confirmed, 32 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:04, June 14, 2022
Residents scan QR codes to have their health status registered at the entrance of a residential area in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 42 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.
A total of six patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
