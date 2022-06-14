Home>>
62 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:06, June 14, 2022
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,832 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
