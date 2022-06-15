Beijing reports 30 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:56, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, according to local authorities.

All of the new infections were reported among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The current epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing is at a critical stage, and the recent bar-related cluster infections have increased the complexity of controlling the resurgent epidemic, said Liu.

Between June 9 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, the bar cluster resulted in 287 cases.

The capital city now has three medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

