Beijing reports 25 confirmed, 38 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:30, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 25 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 38 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

A total of 12 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday.

