U.S. FDA advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages under 5

Xinhua) 08:45, June 16, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met on Wednesday to discuss amending emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss amending the EUA of the Moderna vaccine to include the administration of the primary series to infants and children 6 months through 5 years of age.

The committee will also discuss amending the EUA of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to cover infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age, according to the FDA.

On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to recommend Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 through 17.

