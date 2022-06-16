Home>>
Beijing reports seven new local COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 09:55, June 16, 2022
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported seven new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, said local authorities.
All the new infections were reported among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Liu added that current epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing is still at a critical stage.
Between June 9 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city reported 327 infections in a bar-related cluster outbreak.
Beijing currently has four medium-risk areas for COVID-19.
