Beijing reports 14 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:42, June 16, 2022

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 14 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

A total of 16 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday.

