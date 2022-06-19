Languages

Archive

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Home>>

Chinese mainland reports 5 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 10:08, June 19, 2022

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported five locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Shanghai reported three, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Liaoning Province each reported one, said the commission. 

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories