Chinese mainland reports 5 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:08, June 19, 2022

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported five locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Shanghai reported three, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Liaoning Province each reported one, said the commission.

