68 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:42, June 21, 2022
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 68 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,283 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
