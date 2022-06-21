Home>>
Canada suspends vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for domestic and outbound travel
(Xinhua) 09:41, June 21, 2022
Travelers are seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 20, 2022. The Canadian federal government started to suspend vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for domestic and outbound travel, federally regulated transportation sectors and federal government employees as of June 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
