Canada suspends vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for domestic and outbound travel

Xinhua) 09:41, June 21, 2022

Travelers are seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 20, 2022. The Canadian federal government started to suspend vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for domestic and outbound travel, federally regulated transportation sectors and federal government employees as of June 20. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

