Chinese mainland reports 10 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:26, June 22, 2022

A woman visits the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 10 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including four each in Beijing and Shanghai, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of 12 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in four provincial-level regions.

A total of 78 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,361 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

