Aftermath of COVID-19 still disrupting U.S. daily life: CNN

Xinhua) 07:55, June 22, 2022

Pedestrians walk past a COVID-19 testing site on Times Square in New York, the United States, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic are still disrupting daily life in the United States, and widening political divides may hamper the country's capacity to solve crises, CNN said Monday.

"Many key aspects of economic, social and national life that were once viewed as smoothly running certainties are out of joint," said a CNN analysis.

The pandemic has left "a complicated legacy of challenges," and some of them are threatening "Americans' economic prospects and sense of safety and wellbeing, like the growing fears of a recession," it added.

