Beijing reports 5 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 10:13, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, local authorities said.

Three of these cases were detected among those quarantined for observation while two were identified through community screening, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Beijing currently has three medium-risk areas and one high-risk area for COVID-19.

