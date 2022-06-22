Home>>
Beijing reports 5 new local COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 10:13, June 22, 2022
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, local authorities said.
Three of these cases were detected among those quarantined for observation while two were identified through community screening, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday.
Beijing currently has three medium-risk areas and one high-risk area for COVID-19.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 disproportionately hurts U.S. renters of color: report
- Aftermath of COVID-19 still disrupting U.S. daily life: CNN
- Chinese mainland reports 9 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 68 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Canada suspends vaccination requirements against COVID-19 for domestic and outbound travel
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.