78 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:23, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of 78 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,361 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

