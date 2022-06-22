Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 21:00, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported three new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, local authorities said.

All the three cases were identified through community screening at Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The area will conduct three rounds of mass COVID-19 testing from Wednesday to Friday.

From June 9 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, 388 COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing.

