94 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:41, June 24, 2022

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,548 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

