Home>>
94 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:41, June 24, 2022
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,548 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Health experts slam U.S. for inadequacies, inequities of COVID-19 response: NYT
- Macao's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, indoor entertainment venues closed
- Beijing reports 2 new local COVID-19 infections
- Chinese mainland reports 13 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 93 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.