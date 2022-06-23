Home>>
Beijing reports 2 new local COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 22:30, June 23, 2022
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections in Dongcheng District during the first 15 hours of Thursday, local authorities said.
Both cases were asymptomatic carriers detected among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Thursday.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, authorities in Dongcheng District had traced 194 close contacts and sub-close contacts.
