Chinese mainland reports 13 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:45, June 23, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 13 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine in Shanghai, three in Beijing, and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 18 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in four provincial-level regions, including seven in Jilin and five in Liaoning.

Altogether 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,454 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)