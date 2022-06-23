Macao's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, indoor entertainment venues closed

June 23, 2022

MACAO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday reported 39 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections since Sunday to 110, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

Of the infected people, 32 had developed symptoms while 78 others were asymptomatic, the center said.

According to an order signed by Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, starting 5 p.m. Thursday, indoor entertainment venues including cinemas and theaters are closed. Meanwhile, only takeaways are allowed at restaurants.

Ho said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the Macao SAR government had made its utmost effort to prevent the spread of the epidemic after the latest outbreak.

Since Sunday when the first case of this wave of the pandemic was reported, the Macao SAR government has adopted targeted pandemic control measures in different areas and groups of people, carried out mass testing in a timely manner and handed out COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to residents for self-testing.

Ho said the government will continue to offer its help to different groups who are deeply affected by the epidemic, collect public opinions on pandemic control, and work to ensure public health and safety by adopting more scientific and effective measures.

