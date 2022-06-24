Chinese mainland reports 18 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:29, June 24, 2022

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 18 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and two in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 26 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Thursday in six provincial-level regions, including eight in Jilin and seven in Liaoning.

Altogether 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,548 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

