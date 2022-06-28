Beijing's primary, middle schools reopen as COVID-19 wanes

Xinhua) 08:11, June 28, 2022

Students enter the campus of Pinggu No.5 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022.

Students in the first two years of junior high and senior high schools, or grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, as well as those in primary schools, resumed in-person classes. Education for students in grades 9 and 12 concluded earlier. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's primary and middle school students returned to campus on Monday after over 50 days of remote education due to a local COVID-19 resurgence.

Students in the first two years of junior high and senior high schools, or grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, as well as those in primary schools, resumed in-person classes. Education for students in grades 9 and 12 concluded earlier.

Campuses reopened with epidemic prevention and control measures in place. Students and teachers have to take nucleic acid testing twice a week, at least 48 hours apart for each test, according to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Meanwhile, key groups, such as security guards, canteen staff and cleaners, shall be tested in accordance with industry health regulations of the city. The campus environment will also be sampled regularly.

"We should strike a balance between epidemic prevention and control and the quality of education, and try our best to timely restore schooling," said Li Yi, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

A handful of students still in closed-management areas and under home quarantine will continue to study at home, while kindergartens are scheduled to reopen on July 4, according to the commission.

The Chinese capital reported three local confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case on Sunday, according to the municipal health commission.

A student answers a question during a maths class at the Pinggu campus of Beijing No. 2 Experimental Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students are having a maths class at the Pinggu campus of Beijing No. 2 Experimental Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A teacher gives a class at Pinggu No.5 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A boy raises his hand to answer a question at Yuquan School Attached to Capital Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students have a physical education class at the Pinggu campus of Beijing No. 2 Experimental Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students welcome their classmates at Pinggu No.5 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students are having a Chinese class at the Pinggu campus of Beijing No. 2 Experimental Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Faculty members hand masks to students at Yuquan School Attached to Capital Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Xinhua/Li Xin)

A girl walks into the teaching building at Yuquan School Attached to Capital Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Xinhua/Li Xin)

A teacher gives a class at Pinggu No.5 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students are having a class at Pinggu No.5 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A girl waves to a faculty member at Yuquan School Attached to Capital Normal University in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Xinhua/Li Xin)

