77 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:50, June 27, 2022
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 77 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,791 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.
