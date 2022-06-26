Chinese mainland reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A resident scans a QR code to register her health status at the entrance of a community in Zhongguancun of Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Saturday reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, which were in Beijing and Guangdong respectively, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
A total of 12 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday in three provincial-level regions, including seven in Liaoning.
Altogether 76 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,714 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.
Photos
