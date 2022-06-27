Beijing reports 2 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:07, June 27, 2022

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Sunday, according to local authorities.

Both the new infections were reported among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

From June 9 to 3 p.m. Sunday, the city reported 396 COVID-19 infections in 14 districts and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area.

