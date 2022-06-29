America's racial divisions echo in coronavirus pandemic: report

Xinhua) 08:46, June 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Xinhua) -- America's racial divisions have echoes in the coronavirus pandemic, said a report of The Washington Post on Monday.

White Americans who learned that non-Whites were disproportionately affected were found to express less concern about the coronavirus, said the report.

Black people were being hospitalized and dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than White people. States and cities began capturing and sharing data on the racial disparity, reinforcing the extent of the problem, according to the report.

A research team led by Allison L. Skinner-Dorkenoo of the University of Georgia found that "informing White U.S. residents of COVID-19 racial disparities can reduce fear, empathy, and support for COVID-19 safety precautions," said the report.

