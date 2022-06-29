America's racial divisions echo in coronavirus pandemic: report
LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Xinhua) -- America's racial divisions have echoes in the coronavirus pandemic, said a report of The Washington Post on Monday.
White Americans who learned that non-Whites were disproportionately affected were found to express less concern about the coronavirus, said the report.
Black people were being hospitalized and dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than White people. States and cities began capturing and sharing data on the racial disparity, reinforcing the extent of the problem, according to the report.
A research team led by Allison L. Skinner-Dorkenoo of the University of Georgia found that "informing White U.S. residents of COVID-19 racial disparities can reduce fear, empathy, and support for COVID-19 safety precautions," said the report.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's new COVID-19 protocol cuts isolation length for inbound travelers
- Total of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland hits 3.4 bln
- Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on June 30
- Beijing's primary, middle schools reopen as COVID-19 wanes
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 77 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports 2 new local COVID-19 infections
- 76 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Malaysia reports 2,512 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.