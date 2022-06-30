China removes mark for COVID-hit regions on visitors' travel code

Xinhua) 08:18, June 30, 2022

A passenger shows his health QR code before entering a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China has announced that starting Wednesday, the asterisk marking regions with COVID-19 infections will be removed from the online code tracking visitors' travel history.

The new move has been made to implement the strategy of preventing inbound cases and domestic resurgences, as well as the dynamic zero-COVID policy, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The decision is also aimed at supporting the efficient coordination of epidemic control and socio-economic development, and facilitating travel, said the ministry.

Previously, the asterisk mark would appear on an individual's travel code, indicating that the person's travel history involved an area that was medium- or high-risk for COVID-19.

