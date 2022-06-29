Chinese mainland reports 3 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Beijing's primary and middle school students returned to campus on Monday after over 50 days of remote education due to a local COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which were in Jiangsu Province and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
A total of 36 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday in eight provincial-level regions, including 15 in Anhui, nine in Tianjin, and four in Jiangsu.
Altogether 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,915 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.
