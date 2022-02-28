We Are China

Marine life seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu

Xinhua) 10:30, February 28, 2022

A fiddler crab forages for food at Singapore's Pulau Hantu on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A mudskipper is seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A clam is seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

