Home>>
Marine life seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu
(Xinhua) 10:30, February 28, 2022
A fiddler crab forages for food at Singapore's Pulau Hantu on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
A mudskipper is seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
A clam is seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: "Building a community with a shared future for mankind" a basis for global interaction, cooperation -- Singaporean scholar
- Countdown to 2022 light projection show held at Singapore's Marina Bay
- China's Chongqing, Singapore team up to train talent
- Singapore-Chongqing financial connectivity strengthens amid pandemic: MAS
- People enjoy twilight view at Singapore's Marina Bay
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.