Countdown to 2022 light projection show held at Singapore's Marina Bay
(Xinhua) 10:53, December 29, 2021
People view the countdown to 2022 light projection show held at Singapore's Marina Bay on Dec. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
