Interview: "Building a community with a shared future for mankind" a basis for global interaction, cooperation -- Singaporean scholar

Xinhua) 09:22, January 21, 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping can be a basis for global interaction and cooperation to overcome global challenges, a Singaporean scholar has said.

Xi's speech at the UN Office in Geneva in 2017 continues to be "a relevant and monumental" expression of a hope for world progress since he first presented the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind to the world during a visit to Russia in 2013, Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Center for Governance and Sustainability at National University of Singapore, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

In his speech, Xi placed priority on partnership, security, growth, inter-civilization exchanges and a sound ecosystem in building such a community.

"It is a fundamental articulation of the synthesis of peace and development, sustainability and good governance," Loh noted, adding that "we should continue to strive to realize this vision."

In today's world, it is critical for countries to continue to engage in dialogues and strengthen collaborations. Multilateralism should be the most crucial foundation of global governance, and directions of the world should be a collective decision of all countries -- big and small, East and West, Loh said.

In Loh's opinion, all countries should strive to be good global citizens and global advocates for social responsibility, particularly on a multilateral basis.

It is critical that countries should never forsake globalization for the purpose of self-interest, he said.

China's development mode is actually one of this kind in the world that emphasizes collective advancement for people across all segments of society. It is equitable, encompassing and effective, thus suitable for China's next phase of socioeconomic development, said Loh.

Moreover, China has continued to broaden and deepen its international contributions, which is good, he added.

China has clearly moved from a production and consumption country to an innovation one. Xi's global vision of green and low carbon development will complete the progress into a sustainable country. More importantly, the commitment will continue in the efforts to balance humanity with nature, Loh said.

While economic advancement should be the foremost priority of countries in the world, China can play a key role in uplifting many emerging countries through global collaboration initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the digital Silk Road, Loh said.

"With the widening economic gaps across nations and amongst their people, China's idea of common prosperity will be relevant to the world as well -- countries should come together to enhance each other's economic development," he said.

Talking about the current COVID-19 pandemic, Loh said it is a test for the unity of humankind, noting that it is only through mutual respect and understanding that the world can move successfully out of the crisis.

