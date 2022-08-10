We Are China

Singapore celebrates 57th National Day

Xinhua) 08:30, August 10, 2022

Fireworks light up the sky during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

People take photos as a helicopter squadron passes by during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Parachutists present a sky diving show during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A helicopter squadron escorts a Singaporean national flag during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Fireworks light up the sky during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)