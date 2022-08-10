Home>>
Singapore celebrates 57th National Day
(Xinhua) 08:30, August 10, 2022
Fireworks light up the sky during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
People take photos as a helicopter squadron passes by during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Parachutists present a sky diving show during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
A helicopter squadron escorts a Singaporean national flag during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Fireworks light up the sky during the 57th National Day celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Singapore reports 9,505 new COVID-19 cases
- 19th Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off in Singapore
- Marine life seen at Singapore's Pulau Hantu
- Interview: "Building a community with a shared future for mankind" a basis for global interaction, cooperation -- Singaporean scholar
- Countdown to 2022 light projection show held at Singapore's Marina Bay
- China's Chongqing, Singapore team up to train talent
- Singapore-Chongqing financial connectivity strengthens amid pandemic: MAS
- People enjoy twilight view at Singapore's Marina Bay
- Xi calls for joint efforts with Singapore on post-pandemic development
- China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, S. Korea pledge joint efforts on anti-pandemic cooperation, multilateralism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.